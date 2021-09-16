Mississippi State vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Memphis prediction and game preview.

Mississippi State vs Memphis Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN2

Mississippi State (2-0) vs Memphis (2-0) Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

It hasn’t been anything pretty, but Mississippi State is 2-0.

Will Rogers is growing into the role of the Mike Leach quarterback, the offense isn’t screwing up like it did throughout last year, and more than anything else, the defense is showing up large.

NC State might just be the second-best team in the ACC, and the Bulldogs allowed just 335 yards of total offense and almost nothing on the ground in the 24-10 win last week.

But the offense …

Memphis has been ripped up through the air, giving up 582 yards and five scores last week in a wild shootout against Arkansas State. But …

Why Memphis Will Win

The offense kept up.

The defense will be a work in progress for the Tigers, but QB Seth Henigan stepped up his game as the passing attack kept hitting big play after big play to go along with an offense that rolled at will.

For all of the good things Mississippi State has done to get to 2-0, it’s not moving the chains on third downs. This might be one of those games that goes to the team that doesn’t blink. Mississippi State’s O isn’t tuned up quite yet like it’s supposed to. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Really, the Memphis defense can’t stop the pass.

Louisiana Tech almost got Mississippi State in Week 1 – losing 35-34 – but last week the three takeaways were enough to overcome the other issues.

Memphis has just one turnover in the first two games, but the defense doesn’t generate a lick of a pass rush and is about to give up a whole lot of yards.

Good luck trying to figure out which Mississippi State team will show up, but the defense will be enough to survive.

Mississippi State vs Memphis Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 37, Memphis 30

Line: Mississippi State -3.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3.5

