Mississippi State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Louisiana Tech prediction and game preview.

Mississippi State vs Louisiana Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Network: ESPNU

Mississippi State (0-0) vs Louisiana Tech (0-0) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Does the Mississippi State offense work yet?

It might have had a full offseason to figure it all out, but the Mike Leach team that was supposed to take the SEC by storm – and it did in the opener against LSU – averaged just 240 yards of total offense per game.

Louisiana Tech’s defense had to undergo an overhaul last year, but now the payoff should come with ten starters back around a great-looking line. To pull this off, though, the Bulldogs have to control the game on the ground and dominate the tempo, and they’ve got the veteran offensive front and the running backs to do that. However …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Louisiana Tech didn’t have much of a pass rush last year and it’s still going to be a question mark as the season gets going. Worse yet, the secondary might be experienced, but it should be fine – not amazing.

If the Mississippi State offense really does start to work like it’s supposed to, the floodgates should open.

The Miss State defense has the linebackers to slow down the Louisiana Tech running game, there’s size up front, and there’s a shot the secondary turns into one of the team’s biggest strengths. So …

What’s Going To Happen

If the Mississippi State offense isn’t humming, the defense will get the job done.

Both Bulldog teams are better than 2020, but neither one will be razor-sharp offensively. The SEC Bulldogs will start to look the part with the passing game, though, with QB Will Rogers and the veteran receiving corps starting to look the part as the game goes on.

There might not be over 600 passing yards like there were in last year’s opener, but after the clunker of a 2020 it’ll be a good way to kickoff 2021.

Mississippi State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 41, Louisiana Tech 20

Mississippi State -23.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

