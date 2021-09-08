Minnesota vs Miami University Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Miami University prediction and game preview.

Minnesota vs Miami University Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: ESPNU

Minnesota (0-1) vs Miami University (0-1) Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Under PJ Fleck, Minnesota has had a strange way of playing up or down to the competition.

Yeah, the Gophers gave Ohio State a decent fight in the 45-31 loss, but that means they’re now 5-7 in their last 12 games and has a trip to Colorado next week.

Miami University got hammered by Cincinnati 49-14 last week, but the running game wasn’t awful – at least later on – and the Bearcats were almost perfect throughout.

Blow off the loss. This is a decent RedHawk team with a good enough defense to make the Gophers work, and with a receiving corps that can hit the big play if QB AJ Mayer gets a little time to work.

Why Minnesota Will Win

Cincinnati ran at will on the Miami defense.

The Bearcats averaged eight yards per carry with big gash after big gash, and now with Mohamed Ibrahim out for the year with an Achilles’ heel injury, this is the game to find the right rotation of backs.

The Gopher offensive line is still big and good, Treyson Potts is a slippery back who can get yards in chunks with a little room, and Tanner Morgan is a veteran passer who needs to be even sharper.

Defensively, yes, the numbers aren’t good, but the team allowed one massive play on the ground to Ohio State and did a good job the rest of the way. Miami University won’t get much going with the running game.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how quickly can Minnesota gear it up again?

It gave Ohio State a battle, but that was an emotional loss to start the season and now it’s without its star running back to work around.

Again, Minnesota has a strange way over the years of having to fight too hard when it shouldn’t have to – the great 2019 team had struggle after struggle in non-conference play.

Miami University won’t be a speed bump, but the defense is going to struggle once Morgan gets into a midrange passing groove. Expect this to be too much of a fight until midway though the third quarter.

Minnesota vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Minnesota 37, Miami University 16

Line: Minnesota -20, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

