Minnesota vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Colorado prediction and game preview.

Minnesota vs Colorado Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Network: Pac-12 Network

Minnesota (1-1) vs Colorado (1-1) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Gophers have been outstanding on third downs.

They control the clock – holding the ball for close to 36 minutes a game so far – and they put themselves in good positions to manage their third down tries.

There might have been a struggle in the second half in the 31-26 win against Miami University last week, but they were able to go on a big late scoring drive and force a big turnover to survive. For the most part, though, they need a big drive, they get it.

On the other side, Colorado doesn’t have an efficient enough passing game to do a whole lot of damage, and the offense has struggled to get going, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

It’s one thing to have offensive problems against Texas A&M – that’s a top five-caliber team with a defense full of NFL guys. Minnesota could’t get to 300 yards last week against Miami University.

The Gopher offense might be amazing on third downs, but the defense is having issues coming up with stops – Miami’s third down conversions were timely.

There’s nothing happening from the defensive front to get into the backfield with just five tackles for loss and no sacks so far. Colorado can be fine if QB Brendon Lewis isn’t under pressure.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota will still be able to run the ball.

Losing star Mohamed Ibrahim for the season was a huge blow, but Treyson Potts was able to handle the work, running 34 times for 178 yards and two scores against Miami University. He’s not going to have enough room to move this week.

Don’t expect a whole lot of points. Both defenses will hold up well, neither side will generate enough big plays down the field to open it up, and it’ll be like pulling teeth at times to get points on the board.

At home, Colorado’s defensive front will do just enough to get out on the right side of a close game after just missing on a massive upset over Texas A&M.

Minnesota vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Colorado 23, Minnesota 17

Line: Colorado -2, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

