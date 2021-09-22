Minnesota vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Minnesota vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Minnesota (2-1), Bowling Green (1-2)

Minnesota vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

There are signs of life on the offensive side.

The 1-2 start might not seem like anything great, but the 27-10 victory over Murray State was the first win since early November of 2019 and just the second in the last 14 games.

It’s not exactly a high octane attack, but the passing offense went for over 300 in a good fight against South Alabama, and it did just enough to get by last week.

The defense has cranked up the pass rush – the eight sacks are the most so far by any MAC team. It’s been steady, and it’s going to bring a little bit of pressure in this. However …

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Bowling Green run defense is going to be in for a long day.

It wasn’t bad against South Alabama and Murray State, but Tennessee ran for 331 yards without a whole lot of problems.

Minnesota lost Mohamed Ibrahim for the year in the opener against Ohio State, but Trey Potts has been able to keep the rushing production going with almost 300 yards with five scores in the last two games behind a bulldozing offensive line.

The Gophers will run, keep running, and then it’ll hope …

What’s Going To Happen

The pass rush needs to keep working.

The Gophers didn’t generate a sack in the first two games, and then they turned things up several notches in the shocking 30-0 win over Colorado with four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and -19 rushing yards allowed.

Bowling Green has the nation’s second-worst running game. It’s not going to start working this week.

Minnesota has yet to lose a non-conference game under PJ Fleck, and it’s not going to start now.

Minnesota vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Minnesota 44, Bowling Green 10

Line: Minnesota -31, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

