Minnesota vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Minnesota vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: FOX

Minnesota (0-1) vs Arizona (1-0) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Viking passing game will continue to be great.

The pass rush was fantastic in the 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati – generating five sacks and enough plays behind the line to matter – but the fun was through the air as Kirk Cousins put together a solid day.

He didn’t get the win, but he threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns without a pick. If KJ Osborn can keep producing – he caught seven passes for 76 yards – to go along with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings will be an even bigger problem when Cousins get time.

But it’s all about whether or not that aggressive defensive front can get to …

Why Arizona Will Win

Kyler Murray. He was fantastic against Tennessee, and he didn’t even run all that much.

The offense roared on the road with 38 points in the first three quarters, the receiving corps was great, and the defense did the rest.

Derrick Henry was bottled up for just 58 yards, and now the Cardinals get to focus on a Dalvin Cook coming off a tough day against the Bengals. Cook kept getting the ball and he got a score, but he didn’t go anywhere.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Basically, at home, it’s Kirk Cousins or … Kyler Murray.

The Vikings have the offense to rise up and rock in a shootout, and that pass rush can turn the lights out on a drive in a hurry, but the secondary is still really, really suspect.

Minnesota worked on the defensive backs this offseason, but they’re still a problem. They gave up too many plays to Joe Burrow and Cincinnati last week, and this week it’ll be Murray who bombs away.

This is going to be fun.

Minnesota vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 34, Minnesota 30

Line: Arizona -3.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Peyton and Eli

1: Cry Macho

