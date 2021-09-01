Middle Tennessee vs Monmouth Prediction, Game Preview

Middle Tennessee vs Monmouth prediction and game preview.

Middle Tennessee vs Monmouth Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

Network: ESPN3

Middle Tennessee (0-0) vs Monmouth (0-0) Game Preview

Why Monmouth Will Win

The Hawks are good enough to pull this off.

They did a nice job through the short spring FCS season going 3-0 before losing to eventual national champion Sam Houston in the playoff in a terrific game.

Monmouth has a devastating pass rush that’s going to keep on coming, the passing attack is among the most dangerous in the FCS, and the run defense allowed fewer than 100 yards per game.

Tony Muskett is a strong veteran passer, Juwon Farri is a dangerous back who’ll average well over five yards per carry this season, and on the other side that amazing pass rush will come from several spots.

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Middle Tennessee passing game should be outstanding.

The Blue Raiders have the receivers to stretch the field, NC State transfer QB Bailey Hockman – or, potentially, veteran Chase Cunningham – are good enough to spread the ball around, and the running backs are about to get more work with former QB and top rusher Asher O’Hara gone to Sacramento State.

But can the Blue Raiders hold up against the Monmouth pass rush? Four starters are back after a rough year, and at least the experience is there. Speaking of veterans …

What’s Going To Happen

Just about everyone is back on the Middle Tennessee defense. The production has to follow, but the secondary might be the team’s biggest strength.

Monmouth really is that good, though. It’ll make this a 60-minute fight, and it’ll have a shot to pull this off late, but Middle Tennessee’s offense – and the team, as a whole – will look and play dramatically better than it did early last year.

Expect lots of passing, plenty of momentum swings, and very quietly, one of the better battles on the first big college football Saturday.

Middle Tennessee vs Monmouth Prediction, Line

Middle Tennessee 31, Monmouth 27

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 3

