Middle Tennessee vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Middle Tennessee vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 24

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Records: Middle Tennessee (2-1), Charlotte (1-2)

Middle Tennessee vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The passing game hasn’t been all that bad.

There were problems on the road against Virginia Tech and UTSA to get the scoring punch to hit, but Bailey Hockman and Chase Cunningham have been able to get things going enough to matter.

Charlotte is coming off a big dud of a 20-9 performance against Georgia State, but that was because the run D didn’t do anything and 49er QB Chris Reynolds was off.

Georgia State was able to generate pressure into the backfield and screwed everything up. The Charlotte offensive line isn’t anything special, Middle Tennessee can do enough to force turnovers with eight takeaways so far, and …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Middle Tennessee is a disaster in pass protection.

The Blue Raider O line has allowed a whopping 30 tackles for loss and 19 sacks so far. Charlotte might not have a big-time pass rush, but it should be able to get behind the line enough to matter.

The big 49er issue is against the run – Duke and Georgia State were each able to run wild, and Gardner-Webb was even able to have a little bit of luck.

Middle Tennessee has yet to hit 100 yards on the ground. If it’s not hitting its passes, it can’t win.

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte might have a nightmare of a time against the run, but Middle Tennessee can’t exploit the opportunity.

Great at controlling the clock. the 49ers will have the ball for close to 35 minutes, and the Blue Raiders won’t have the ability to covert third down change that.

Middle Tennessee vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Charlotte 33, Middle Tennessee 20

Line: Charlotte -3, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

