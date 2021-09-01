Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Western Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN

Michigan (0-0) vs Western Michigan (0-0) Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The Broncos have a dangerous enough offense to keep pushing for a full 60 minutes.

It’s a veteran group with a big-time passing game that should be among the best in the MAC, the O line was one of the best in college football in pass protection, and there’s a nice mix of backs to keep everyone fresh.

The defense has the pass rush and experience – close to ten starters are expected to back for the Bronco D – to bother a Michigan offense that has to prove it can do something consistently right.

The 2020 Wolverines had a hard time moving the chains, couldn’t create enough big plays, and it had a couldn’t find any sort of a groove. However …

Why Michigan Will Win

The Michigan offensive line will be a plus.

The attack overall will be tougher and sharper as long as Cade McNamara really does become the answer to the quarterback issues – he appears to be ready to handle the job.

There’s still a prove-it factor on the defensive side, too, especially against the better passing games. However, the line has depth to play around with, the linebacking corps can move, and the secondary – a real problem in 2020 – is experienced. Expect a whole lot more from the Wolverine D under new coordinator Mike Macdonald.

What’s Going To Happen

When it has to, Michigan will take over in the fourth quarter on the ground.

Western Michigan might be the star of the MAC, with the experience to go along with the explosion to be sharp out of the gate. However, there are a few huge talent losses – leading tackler Treshaun Hayward is off to Arizona, OT Jaylon Moore is a San Francisco 49er, and WR D’Wayne Eskridge is now a Seattle Seahawk – without the next-level stars ready to step in and fill the void.

It’s going to be ragged, and it’s not going to give Wolverine fans a whole lot of confidence going into the showdown against Washington, but it’ll be a win over a good Bronco team.

Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Michigan 34, Western Michigan 20

Michigan -17.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

