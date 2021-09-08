Michigan vs Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Washington prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ABC

Michigan (1-0) vs Washington (0-1) Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Washington is better than that.

No, really. It is.

There’s no excuse for a team with the talent to challenge for the Pac-12 title to lose to any FCS team, but to be a wee bit fair, Montana 1) has a killer D and 2) is coached by Bobby Hauck, a fantastic head coach who’s been dominant with the program.

Yeah, whatever – you don’t lose to the FCS team 13-7.

If there’s any silver lining in that, now Washington is really, really, really, really mad – and desperate.

The O line is better than it played, the D did its job allowing under 250 yards of total Grizzly offense, and Dylan Morris is a better quarterback than he showed.

Michigan’s top WR Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury, and there’s no chance the Wolverine ground game averages close to eight yards per carry like it did against Western Michigan, but …

Why Michigan Will Win

Don’t just blow off Michigan’s 47-14 performance as a victory over a MAC team.

More people than you might think thought Western Michigan was going to easily cover, if not pull off the upset.

Cade McNamara didn’t have to push himself, but he hit 9-of-11 passes for 136 yards and two scores. It’s not time to put him in the Tom Brady category quite yet, but that’s exactly what the everyone needed to see out of a Michigan quarterback.

No, the Wolverines aren’t running for 335 yards on this U-Dub D, but it will blast away and put the focus on stopping all the options in the rotation. Even with out Bell, as long as McNamara can hit the throws that are there, the O will move.

What’s Going To Happen

This will be the Washington we all thought we were getting – if it had done what it was supposed to do against Montana.

Points and yards are going to be impossible to come by with both defenses taking over. The Washington D will be stronger than the Michigan version, but the Washington O will turn the ball over that one extra time to be the difference in a stressful, tough battle.

Michigan vs Washington Prediction, Line

Michigan 23, Washington 20

Line: Michigan -6.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

