Michigan vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Michigan vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: ABC

Records: Michigan 3-0, Rutgers 3-0

Michigan vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

This team is really, really, really good when it comes to the turnover margin.

The offense isn’t anything sensational, and the O line is a problem, but the attack doesn’t make mistakes, and the D does a whole lot to give everyone a good situation.

The Scarlet Knights are third in the nation in turnover margin and No. 1 in giveaways – they haven’t turned the ball over yet. No, they haven’t played Alabama or Georgia – Temple, Syracuse, Delaware isn’t a murderers row – but they have yet to allow more than 261 yards, the pass defense isn’t getting hit deep, and they’re aggressive enough up front to bring the pressure all game long.

Why Michigan Will Win

Michigan isn’t Temple, Syracuse, or Delaware.

There’s a false narrative out there that the Wolverines haven’t played any good defenses yet.

Washington has a fantastic defense – it’s the offense that’s the problem. Western Michigan and Northern Illinois each have wins over Power Five programs – Pitt and Georgia Tech, respectively – and neither one could do a thing to slow down the Michigan attack.

This is a power running team with the flash to rip off big yards in chunks. It’s the No. 1 rushing attack in college football with 335 yards or more in every game averaging close to eight yards per carry.

Yes, the Rutgers defense is outstanding, but the passing game doesn’t take big shots down the field and the ground attack doesn’t have enough pop to make up for it.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan doesn’t have an issue so far with turnovers – there haven’t been any.

Last year’s team wasn’t all that awful in turnover margin and Rutgers pushed hard in a blast of a 48-42 Michigan win. This time around, though, Jim Harbaugh’s team has a far more efficient offense and a far, far better defense.

As long as this isn’t a game full of screw-ups, and if the Wolverines can be patient enough to not force anything to lead to any mistakes, they shouldn’t’ have any real issues.

Rutgers just doesn’t have the offense to keep up.

Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Michigan 38, Rutgers 16

Line: Michigan -20, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

