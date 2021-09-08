Michigan State vs Youngstown State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Youngstown State prediction and game preview.

Michigan State vs Youngstown State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Network: Big Ten Network

Michigan State (1-0) vs Youngstown State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Youngstown State Will Win

It was a rough 2021 FCS spring session for the Penguins – going 1-6 with the offense stalling way too often – but they came out hot with a 44-41 overtime win over a solid Incarnate Word team.

Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 242 of the team’s 351 rushing yards, QB Demeatric Crenshaw was dynamic, and it was a big win for a program that needed to start out hot.

And now it’s catching Michigan State in a true sandwich moment.

The Spartans started out with a big 38-21 win over Northwestern, and next week their off to Miami. For all of the good things they did against the Wildcats, they had a few problems with the passing game and gave up a few points late.

At the very least, Youngstown State will keep pushing.

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Spartans have their guy.

Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker ripped off 264 yards and four touchdowns against a Northwestern defense that’s supposed to be strong against the run.

The passing game did what it needed to, and the offense overall pulled off the type of performance that’s been uncharacteristic for the program that’s been known for its control and defensive style.

The Spartan D did a great job of getting into the Wildcat backfield, and this week it’ll give Youngstown State a nasty time pounding away. The goal will be to make Crenshaw throw and …

What’s Going To Happen

This is the Payton Thorne game.

Michigan State has the running attack in place, but the goal for a game like this is to work the other parts, and that’s where Thorne comes in. He was good against Northwestern, but the more reps, the more downfield plays, and the more he can press, the better.

Youngstown State will hang around early – the Spartans will take a little bit to wake up – but it’ll be over by the late third quarter.

Michigan State vs Youngstown State Prediction, Line

Michigan State 45, Youngstown State 10

