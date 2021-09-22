Michigan State vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Michigan State vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Michigan State (0-0), Nebraska (0-0)

Michigan State vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Really … has Michigan State beaten anyone who’s any good?

It’s an underground hipster theory about Alabama’s win over Miami to start the season – Miami might not be any good. Bama is obviously amazing, but it might not be Alabama like everyone thinks it is, at least based off that win.

Michigan State beat the Canes. It also beat a bad Northwestern team and Youngstown State … oooooooh.

The Huskers aren’t playing all that poorly. The Illinois game looks more and more like a loss that would’ve been avoided if the Fordham game came first to work out some of the kinks, and the 23-16 loss at Oklahoma might have been – relatively speaking – among the best games yet under Scott Frost.

Why Michigan State Will Win

The balance on the Spartan offense has been almost perfect – 791 rushing yards, 769 yards through the air. It’s finding ways to move the ball as needed, it worked out the passing game timing against Youngstown State, and it’s been able to run well in all three games so far.

The O has been better than expected, and the defense has been a rock so far against the run. Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez is throwing well, and he leads the way in rushing, but the MSU D will take its chances with the ball in the air.

As long as Martinez isn’t hitting the big home run with his legs, the Spartans should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska is playing better overall lately, but Michigan State is just too sharp, too balanced, and playing with too much confidence in all phases.

Like the Oklahoma game, the Huskers will hang around and make it competitive, but they’ll come up just short when the chances are there to take over the momentum.

Michigan State won’t exactly break it open late, but they’ll get the big fourth quarter drive to put it away.

Michigan State vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Michigan State 34, Nebraska 20

Line: Michigan State -5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

