Michigan State vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Miami prediction and game preview.

Michigan State vs Miami Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Network: ABC

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan State (2-0) vs Miami (1-1) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Miami needs its defensive front to dominate to have any sort of a chance in this, but the Spartans have been brilliant so far on the lines.

The offensive front isn’t allowing much pressure in the backfield, the ground game has been rolling with 300 yards per game, and there weren’t any blips against Northwestern and Youngstown State.

RB Kenneth Walker dominated Northwestern, and he wasn’t needed much last week – he should be rested and ready to go. QB Payton Thorne was wonderful last week with the big plays kicking in, and he’ll press a Hurricane secondary that’s been getting bombed on way too easily.

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Miami Will Win

Even with the blowout loss to Alabama – and the tight battle against a good Appalachian State – the Hurricane line is getting into the backfield with a whole lot of tackles for loss.

Yes, the Spartan offensive front has been great, but it also hasn’t been pushed or tested so far. If the Canes can hold on against the run – they haven’t been awful over the first two games – they should be able to make the Spartans press a bit. As good as Thorne has been, he hasn’t needed to make any big key throws yet.

On the other side, for all of the good things Michigan State has done defensively, it’s been lousy on third downs. Miami doesn’t care about the time of possession battle, but this might be the game to control the tempo and clock.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Miami is overdue to start playing a whole lot better, but it’s hard to do anything big against Alabama and an Appalachian State team that might be the best in the Sun Belt.

Michigan State is the real deal, but it’s going to be pressed far more than it was against Northwestern. Miami’s defensive front will keep the team in the game, but there won’t be enough consistency to the offense and the secondary will give up two big plays to kill a few momentum swings.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Michigan State vs Miami Prediction, Line

Michigan State 30, Miami 27

Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings