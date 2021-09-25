Miami vs Central Connecticut State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Miami vs Central Connecticut State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami (1-2), Central Connecticut State (1-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami vs Central Connecticut State Game Preview

Why Central Connecticut State Will Win

Can the Blue Devils catch the Hurricanes while they’re really, really down?

The ACC season kicks in next week with Virginia, and Miami could use any sort of break after getting rocked by Alabama and Michigan State and struggling against Appalachian State.

The Canes can’t move the ball as well as they should. There’s little to no running game, there’s no ball control, and the defense isn’t picking up the slack.

Central Connecticut State is fantastic at controlling the game by hanging on to the ball for over 38 minutes per game. It doesn’t turn the ball over, the run D has been great, and …

– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

Why Miami Will Win

There isn’t enough offense to keep up, and the secondary is about to get bombed on.

Miami will obviously use this game as a tune-up, and it needs it.

The offensive line has to prove it can consistently block someone and the running backs have to know what it’s like to have a hole to run through.

As long as there aren’t any big turnovers, Miami should be able to do whatever it wants against this D.

– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Normally this would be the game to get some rest, see what the 2s and 3s can do, and just enjoy the scrimmage.

Miami needs this just to feel good about itself, if only for a moment.

It’s not going to play D’Eriq King any more than it has to, but the team isn’t going to take it easy. Beating Central Connecticut State won’t prove anything, but the team needs to have a little fun.

– Week 3 NFL Expert Picks

Miami vs Central Connecticut State Prediction, Line

Miami 63, Central Connecticut State 0

Line: Miami -35.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings