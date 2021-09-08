Miami vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs Appalachian State prediction and game preview.

Miami vs Appalachian State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: TBD

Miami (0-1) vs Appalachian State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Shhhhhhhh. While everyone is all into the Coastal Carolina thing, and Louisiana is still getting love from the polls, Appalachian State might just be the best team in the Sun Belt.

East Carolina is a dangerous offensive team with a whole lot of experienced weapons. It threw well against the Mountaineers last Saturday, but it didn’t matter – App State won 33-19 because of an unstoppable offensive balance.

The D gave up just nine points until the game was over – the Mountaineers were up 33-9 before ECU put up a few late scores – and the O roared with a huge day from the rushing attack and a solid day from former Clemson/Duke QB Chase Brice.

Miami is coming off a beating from Alabama, and up next is Michigan State. This might not be a letdown game, but if it doesn’t bring the full fight, there’s going to be a problem.

Why Miami Will Win

Take the Alabama game, ball it up, and throw it away – it’s Alabama. You’re supposed to lose 44-13.

All things considered, D’Eriq King wasn’t bad. He threw two picks as he and the O had to press, but he was able to hit the midrange passes and looked just fine after his knee injury.

Also lost in the blowout was that the D line did a decent job. It got into the backfield for ten tackles for loss, it held its own against the running game, and … Alabama. This is still a good Miami team.

What’s Going To Happen

Could Miami not tackle in the secondary because it’s Alabama, or could it not tackle because it had a hard time tackling?

Appalachian State doesn’t care.

The Mountaineers are going to run well – Nate Noel and Cameron Peoples each took off for 100 yards – and the defense will keep the Hurricane offense from taking over the game. Everything is there for the upset, but …

Chase Brice. He had a massive problem with interceptions at Duke, and he threw one last week. He’ll be under pressure from the Hurricane D, he’ll throw a few picks, the Turnover Chain will come out, and that will be just enough for Miami to get out alive.

Miami vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Miami 30, Appalachian State 27

Line: Miami -8, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

