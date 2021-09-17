Miami University vs LIU Prediction, Game Preview

Miami University vs LIU prediction and game preview.

Miami University vs LIU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

Network: ESPN+

Miami University (0-2) vs LIU (0-2) Game Preview

Why LIU Will Win

The Miami University defense hasn’t done a thing so far against the run.

Granted, going against Cincinnati and Minnesota is a problem, but LIU hasn’t been awful on third downs so far and the offensive line has been okay, especially in pass protection.

MU got hit with lightning against the Bearcats and thunder against the Gophers (sorry about that), and the Sharks have to at least try banging away and hope something breaks. That didn’t exactly work against West Virginia in the 66-0 loss, but the RedHawk run D isn’t nearly as strong.

Why Miami University Will Win

This is workout time for a Miami team that gave it the old college try in a comeback effort against Minnesota, but now needs to have a little fun.

The LIU defense hasn’t been close, with nothing happening in the backfield and just one takeaway to try helping out the struggling offense.

FIU was able to run for over 300 yards on the Shark D, and FIU isn’t going to get the offense moving on anyone.

There hasn’t been much to get excited about from the Miami ground attack so far, and the passing game has been among the least efficient in college football. That all turns around here.

What’s Going To Happen

LIU is a great story with a wonderful nickname and fantastic uniforms, but it’s going to be a long day against a Miami offense that needs to breakout. With Army coming up next and the MAC season to follow, this is when the season really starts.

Miami University vs LIU Prediction, Line

Miami University 52, LIU 7

Line: Miami University -38.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1

