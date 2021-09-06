Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: CBS

Miami (0-0) vs New England (0-0) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

How much do you really believe in a rookie quarterback in his first game?

Mac Jones might turn out to be a special talent for the Patriots, but he’s about to get hit hard by a Miami defense that led the NFL in interceptions and was second in touchdown passes allowed. With a loaded secondary and a terrific group of corners, the Dolphins will be a master class in NFL reads in Game One.

He’s still working his way through the rough patches, but Tua Tagovailoa is the veteran in this – and he has the guys to spread the ball around. The offense should be balanced, and there’s no need to force anything that’s not there.

Why New England Will Win

It might seem basic, but it’s Bill Belichick with several weeks to prepare for a season opener – his team got Miami 22-11 in the 2020 lid lifter.

The offense will take the pressure off of Jones with a steady diet of Damien Harris and the ground game, the tempo will be slowed down to keep the score in range, and the defense will give Tagovailoa a whole lot of funky problems to deal with.

Miami might have an amazing secondary, but the Patriots picked off 18 throws last season and should be ball-hawking again if they can bother …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami

Of course all eyes are on Mac Jones in his debut, but the spotlight is just as bright on the other former Alabama quarterback. There were all sorts of rumors about Miami trading for Deshaun Watson – that was never going to happen, by the way – and he’s surrounded with a whole lot of receiving talent. No, Will Fuller won’t be around this week, but it would go a long way to easing the pressure if Tagovailoa can go off.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a whole lot of defense against the Alabama quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa will make more mistakes than Jones, but he’ll also come up with more big plays. It’ll be the Patriot running game, tempo, and late defensive stops that pulls this off at home.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

New England 24, Miami 23

New England -3, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Bringing your snacks on the flight

1: Buying snacks at the airport

