Memphis vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Memphis vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Memphis (3-0), UTSA (3-0)

Memphis vs UTSA Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

It’s all starting to come together for a team that’s been building to this point over the last few years.

The running game hasn’t worked like it did to start the season against Illinois, but the passing attack has been good enough with veteran Frank Harris leading the way, the defense has been a rock – it’s 10th in the nation allowing 244 yards per game – and overall the team is great at controlling the tempo.

Memphis doesn’t care about time of possession – it’s among the worst in the nation at dealing with the clock, but that’s sort of by its design.

The Roadrunners should have the ball for close to 40 minutes, but …

Why Memphis Will Win

The Memphis offense strikes quickly.

The running game rolled in chunks against Nicholls and Arkansas State, and then it was shut down cold against Mississippi State. It didn’t matter.

The Tigers pulled off a win with a strange punt return for a score and a defense that held on in key moments late.

Overall the offense has been great, the offense isn’t turning it over, and even though the defense has struggled, it’s Memphis – it’s used to living with a mediocre D.

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA is steady enough offensively and nasty enough on the defensive front to pull this off.

Can it handle momentum swings when Seth Henigan and the Memphis offense hit big shots to answer the long Roadrunner scoring drives? Yes.

UTSA will dominate on third downs – it’ll convert at least half of them – and there won’t be enough pressure from the Tiger defensive front to come up with key stops.

It’ll be tight late, but the experienced Roadrunners will close it out with one big drive.

Memphis vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 37, Memphis 34

Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

