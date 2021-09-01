Memphis vs Nicholls Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs Nicholls prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs Nicholls Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN+

Memphis (0-0) vs Nicholls (0-0) Game Preview

Why Nicholls Will Win

When it’s rolling, the offense is a whole lot of fun.

The Colonels were third in the FCS in rushing offense after the spring session, were No. 2 in scoring, and they return 11 starters led by former Missouri QB Lindsey Scott.

Yeah, the O cranked up a ton of production against a few overmatched teams, but it rolled up over 600 yards and 75 points against a ranked UIW team.

Memphis has an okay-looking defense coming into the season, but it’s got a few holes to fill and likely won’t be a rock right away. However …

Why Memphis Will Win

Let’s just say the Nicholls defense has a few issues.

Just when it seemed like it might have team ready to rip through the FCS spring session with a 3-0 start, a 71-17 loss to eventual national champion Sam Houston happened – and it didn’t stop there with a rough finishing kick.

The Colonels might be getting back a whole slew of players, but the secondary has to be night-and-day better after getting torched throughout the end of spring ball. The Memphis offense should go off.

QB Brady White might be done, but the receiving corps is still full of big-time playmakers, Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell – the likely starter – is a veteran who knows what he’s doing, and there won’t be any problems using this as a warm-up. But …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a bit of a fun shutout.

Nicholls won’t be consistent enough and the Memphis D will rise up when needed. There will be plenty of yards, a whole lot of big plays, and plenty of stat-sheet filling for both sides.

There won’t be a ton of drama for the Tigers, though. They’ll pull away just after halftime.

Memphis vs Nicholls Prediction, Line

Memphis 52, Nicholls 27

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

