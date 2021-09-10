Memphis vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs Arkansas State prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN+

Memphis (1-0) vs Arkansas State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The defense might have been a tad iffy against Nicholls in the 42-17 win, but the offense showed it could move on from the Brady White days.

New starting QB Seth Henigan wasn’t razor sharp, but he hit enough downfield plays to be fine. The running game took care of the rest with over 300 yards, and there really wasn’t any drama even though the D gave up some yards.

Arkansas State might have a good defensive front, but the Tigers should be able to run the ball just enough to keep on hammering away. Slow and steady isn’t how the Tiger O works, but in this case, the trickle could lead to a waterfall – the big plays will be there as the game goes on.

Why Arkansas State Will Win

Butch Jones got his first win as the Arkansas State head coach with a 40-21 day against Central Arkansas, and it helps that he has his quarterbacks to carry the load.

While former part-of-the-puzzle QB Logan Bonner left with Blake Anderson to Utah State, former Florida State starter James Blackman stepped up and showed he’ll be just fine under the new coaching staff. Layne Hatcher was even better, making all 12 of his throws for 150 yards and four scores.

The Red Wolves have the lines to hold up against the Tigers, the defense is going to be improved under Jones as the season goes on, and there might just be the right mix to pull this off it the D can keep the big gashes to a minimum.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be fun.

With all the positives and good things happening in the Sun Belt, it’s almost like Arkansas State has been forgotten about. Jones has the pieces in place to make a whole lot of noise, and pulling off a win over the Tigers would be massive.

It’ll be a back-and-forth game with the Arkansas State quarterbacks playing a bit stronger than Henigan, but Memphis will come up with a few more big plays to get out alive.

In a season full of low scoring battles so far, hope for this one to go back-and-forth for a full four quarters.

Memphis vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Memphis 34, Arkansas State 27

Line: Memphis -5.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

