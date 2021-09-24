Maryland vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Maryland vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Maryland (3-0), Kent State (1-2)

Maryland vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The offense is still fun.

It’s not really fair to look for anything negative about a Kent State team that had to run into the wall against Texas A&M and Iowa on the road. When it got someone more its own speed, it destroyed VMI.

The running game actually worked against A&M, and Iowa’s defense is Iowa’s defense, but now it goes against a Terp D that hasn’t been pushed all that much.

The Maryland pass defense hasn’t been bad, and the 153 yards allowed on the ground to Illinois was a season most. Now Kent State is going to go fast, fast, fast.

Why Maryland Will Win

How are the Terps 3-0?

There’s a win over Howard to help the cause, but the defense really is playing well – give credit for the wins over West Virginia and Illinois. The pass rush has been strong, Kent State can’t keep defenses out of the backfield, and the Terps will win their share of battles.

That, and QB Taulia Tagovailoa has been magnificent.

Nearly perfect, he’s hit 76% of his throws with seven touchdowns, no picks, and he’s keeping the offense moving. It hasn’t always been smooth – it took fights to get by the big boys on the slate so far – but the consistency is finally there.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t just dismiss Kent State quite yet.

At some point, Maryland is going to go back to being Maryland … right?

We’ve seen this before. The Terps look good, we all get excited, and then out of nowhere comes a total clunker.

But the Maryland O will still be solid. It’ll be fine through the air, the defense will do enough on third downs to get off the field, and the pace of the Golden Flash attack will mean a lopsided time of possession problem for the MAC side.

Maryland vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Maryland 37, Kent State 13

Line: Maryland -14.5, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

