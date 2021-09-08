Maryland vs Howard Prediction, Game Preview

Maryland vs Howard prediction and game preview.

Maryland vs Howard Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Network: Big Ten Network

Maryland (1-0) vs Howard (0-1) Game Preview

Why Howard Will Win

The Bison had a bit of a rough go in their opener against Richmond, lost 38-14 thanks to a defense that didn’t do much to stop the offensive balance on the other side.

However, the Howard offense has a good passer in Quinton Williams – he did a decent job of spreading the ball around – showing off a little bit of pop. The potential is there to do even more offensively, but the attack has to capitalize on its opportunities and keep things moving because …

Why Maryland Will Win

Howard couldn’t do anything on third downs against Richmond, and it seemed like it never had the ball.

Maryland doesn’t care about time of possession or tempo, but it proved in the 30-24 win over West Virginia that it could get into a shootout – going back and forth in the first half – and then grind it out when needed to in the second half.

That was a game the 2020 Maryland team buckles in. This year’s version got a veteran performance out of QB Taulia Tagovailoa, a 123-yard rushing day from Tayon Fleet-Davis, and didn’t turn the ball over.

The Terps were +4 in turnover margin and had the ball for over 34 minutes. Do that this week, and it’s going to get ugly.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland won’t let down. It’ll be over after the first quarter, but there’s still a whole lot of work to do for a team that’s been able to get out to hot starts before under Mike Locksley only to have the wheels come off.

It might not be 79-0 like it was to open the 2019 season, but it won’t be pretty.

Maryland vs Howard Prediction, Line

Maryland 65, Howard 3

