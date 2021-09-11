Marshall vs North Carolina Central Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs North Carolina Central prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs North Carolina Central Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: ESPN+

Marshall (1-0) vs North Carolina Central (1-0) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Central Will Win

The Eagles came off a missed 2020 season and got the running game going right away against a dangerous Alcorn State team.

It was a balanced effort in the 23-19 win, but the key was a ground attack that kept grinding on the way to over 200 yards with a good mix of options. They’ll have to keep everyone fresh to throw whatever they can at the Herd.

Marshall had an easy time in the 49-7 win over Navy, but it kept fumbling – even if it only lost one of them – and Grant Wells threw two picks. NC Central needs more turnovers and breaks than that, it has to capitalize on all of them, and the ground game needs to control the tempo from there.

But …

Why Marshall Will Win

Marshall kept screwing up and it didn’t matter all that much.

Navy’s running attack was fantastic – taking off for 337 yards – and held the ball for over 41 minutes, and Marshall was still able to roll at will.

The defensive front lived in the Navy backfield, and it’ll come up with double-digit tackles for loss against an Eagle team that doesn’t have the downfield passing weapons to provide any sort of a scare.

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall won’t take this easy only because of all the errors and misfires against the Midshipmen. This is the game to clean everything up before dealing with East Carolina and Appalachian State, and it shouldn’t take too many early scoring drives to get there.

NC Central will have a few chances to keep up early, but it won’t be in the game in the second half.

Marshall vs North Carolina Central Prediction, Line

Marshall 48, North Carolina Central 6

Line: Marshall -43.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

