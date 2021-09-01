MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

MAC

By September 1, 2021 3:52 pm

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Thursday, September 2

Wagner at Buffalo

7:00, ESPN3
Line: Buffalo -43.5, o/u: 56

Western Illinois at Ball State

7:00, ESPN+
Line: Ball State -29.5, o/u: 58.5

Bowling Green at Tennessee

8:00, SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -35, o/u: 61

Friday, September 3

St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan

7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Saturday, September 4

Western Michigan at Michigan

12:00, ESPN
Line: Michigan -17, o/u: 67

Miami University at Cincinnati

3:30, ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -22.5, o/u: 50

Central Michigan at Missouri

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -14, o/u: 60.5

Akron at Auburn

7:00, ESPN+
Line: Auburn -37, o/u: 55

Norfolk State at Toledo

7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Syracuse at Ohio

7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Syracuse -1.5, o/u: 55.5

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Georgia Tech -18, o/u: 57.5

Kent State at Texas A&M

8:00, ESPNU
Line: Texas A&M -28.5, o/u: 67.

