MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Thursday, September 2
Wagner at Buffalo
7:00, ESPN3
Line: Buffalo -43.5, o/u: 56
Western Illinois at Ball State
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Ball State -29.5, o/u: 58.5
Bowling Green at Tennessee
8:00, SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -35, o/u: 61
Friday, September 3
St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan
7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Saturday, September 4
Western Michigan at Michigan
12:00, ESPN
Line: Michigan -17, o/u: 67
Miami University at Cincinnati
3:30, ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -22.5, o/u: 50
Central Michigan at Missouri
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -14, o/u: 60.5
Akron at Auburn
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Auburn -37, o/u: 55
Norfolk State at Toledo
7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Syracuse at Ohio
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Syracuse -1.5, o/u: 55.5
Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Georgia Tech -18, o/u: 57.5
Kent State at Texas A&M
8:00, ESPNU
Line: Texas A&M -28.5, o/u: 67.