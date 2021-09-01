MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

MAC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Thursday, September 2

7:00, ESPN3

Line: Buffalo -43.5, o/u: 56

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Ball State -29.5, o/u: 58.5

8:00, SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -35, o/u: 61

Friday, September 3

7:00, ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

Saturday, September 4

12:00, ESPN

Line: Michigan -17, o/u: 67

3:30, ESPN+

Line: Cincinnati -22.5, o/u: 50

4:00, SEC Network

Line: Missouri -14, o/u: 60.5

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Auburn -37, o/u: 55

7:00, ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Syracuse -1.5, o/u: 55.5

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Georgia Tech -18, o/u: 57.5

8:00, ESPNU

Line: Texas A&M -28.5, o/u: 67.

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections