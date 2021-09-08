LSU vs McNeese Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs McNeese prediction and game preview.

LSU vs McNeese Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: SEC Network/ESPN+

LSU (0-1) vs McNeese (0-1) Game Preview

Why McNeese Will Win

No, that’s not the Cowboy team that’s going to show up over the rest of the season.

McNeese is stronger than it looked in a 42-36 loss to West Florida. The pass defense crashed, there were way too many penalties, and the offense is even better than the big performance it came up with.

Obviously it would take something insane to beat LSU, but a certain QB with a familiar last name – Cody Orgeron – knows how to wing the ball around the yard, the receiving weapons are there, and the team is solid at controlling the clock and the tempo.

However …

Why LSU Will Win

West Florida was able to bomb away at will on the McNeese secondary.

LSU might have lost to UCLA 38-27, and the running game went nowhere, but Max Johnson was terrific throwing for 330 yards and three scores, and Kayshon Boutte announced his arrival as the next great LSU superstar receiver with an unstoppable performance.

Beating up the Cowboys won’t mean much of anything, but this is a tune-up game the Tigers could’ve used before facing UCLA. The O will be able to do whatever it wants.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU will put this away after two drives. There’s this, then next up is Central Michigan, and then the SEC slate kicks in with a relatively manageable start.

There’s a chance to start to look great in a big hurry after the flop in Pasadena, and it starts with sharpening everything else up in the paycheck scrimmage.

LSU vs McNeese Prediction, Line

LSU 51, McNeese 7

Must See Rating: 1.5

