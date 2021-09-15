LSU vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Central Michigan prediction and game preview.

LSU vs Central Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: SEC Network

LSU (1-1) vs Central Michigan (1-1) Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewas have the experience, the coaching, and the upside to win the MAC and be a dangerous out for an LSU that’s still trying to figure it out.

There wasn’t any issue against McNeese with a 34-7 LSU win, but the running game still isn’t rolling – averaging 3.4 yards per carry last week – and it took a wee bit too long to put that away.

Central Michigan has the tough veterans to hold up against the pounding LSU will try to do, and it has the offense to keep things moving. Former Washington QB Jacob Sirmon has been terrific so far – getting more of a warm-up against Robert Morris last week – leading an offense that’s going to keep pressing.

Why LSU Will Win

The Tiger pass rush is going to bother Sirmon.

The Central Michigan offensive front is going to be okay, but LSU is doing a great job of generating pressure. It wasn’t just against McNeese, the D was able to get behind the line against UCLA, too – even though there were problems overall holding up.

This isn’t the powerhouse LSU team it should be considering the talent level in place, but the secondary is still full of NFL starters, Max Johnson is growing into the starting quarterback role, and the lines are too good.

Basically, if LSU plays up to its ability, there isn’t a problem. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan is going to provide a push.

Again, this is a good team with enough across the board – and an SEC head coach in Jim McElwain – that isn’t going to beat itself and will be efficient and effective enough to make LSU press.

The Tigers will get this done with a few big home runs, but can the running game get going? Missouri was able to come up with over 200 yards and close to six yards per carry against the Chippewas, and LSU is going to give it a try.

LSU vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

LSU 34, Central Michigan 20

Line: LSU -20, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

