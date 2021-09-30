Louisville at Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Louisville vs Wake Forest How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Louisville (3-1), Wake Forest (4-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisville vs Wake Forest Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

The offense has picked it up.

It wasn’t bad in the opener against Ole Miss, but it was too late – the Cardinals got down too quickly. QB Malik Cunningham has started to play a whole lot better – he’s been consistent – the running game was able to roll through UCF, and everything clicked to stay ahead of Florida State.

It starts with a line that’s improved in a big way over the course of the season. It’s been strong in pass protection, and it shows. Overall the offense is doing enough to keep up the pace, but …

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Wake Forest has been air tight.

Very, very quietly on a national scale, it’s doing everything right by dominating the turnover margin, loading up the defensive production allowing only 14 points per game, and there aren’t enough penalties to matter.

The D is disrupting everything, and the O has been tremendously balanced.

Florida State was desperate to come up with a good performance – that was over quickly in a 35-14 loss.

Virginia is bombing away on everyone with one of the nation’s most interesting passing games – it only came up with a few touchdowns in the 37-17 loss.

And now …

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

There’s a shot this is a whole lot of fun if Cunningham is able to be sharp and the offensive line can keep the Demon Deacons from taking over.

Wake Forest will score whenever it gets a few chances, and Louisville won’t. Wake Forest will avoid the big turnovers and mistakes, and Louisville won’t.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Louisville vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 34, Louisville 24

Line: Wake Forest -7, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings