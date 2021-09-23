Louisville vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Louisville vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Louisville (2-1), Florida State (0-3)

Louisville vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

It wasn’t exactly a must-win game for Louisville, but taking out UCF in a 42-35 thriller sure took a whole lot of pressure off – for now.

That’s how the offense is supposed to work. Micale Cunningham was great, the passing game clocks, and the O ran for a season-high 191 yards to pull it off. Now it’s time to bring it all against a wounded Florida State.

Louisville has been terrific at controlling the clock – even though it’s been bad on third downs. If it controls the tempo against Florida State, it should dominate early on.

The offensive line has been strong in pass protection, the defense – even though it had to deal with the Ole Miss and UCF attacks – hasn’t been all that bad considering the situations, and the parts seem to be there to put together a good run with ACC play starting.

Florida State had one good half against Notre Dame. That’s been it, with the program’s offensive line issues continuing to be a problem – the Cardinals will get behind the line. However, so will …

Why Florida State Will Win

The Florida State pass rush. It’s been a bright spot – and there haven’t been many.

The Seminole defensive front should be able to get to Cunningham and bother him just enough to make him rush his throws. For all of the good things the Cardinal offense has done, it’s been bad on third downs and the 4.4 yards per carry isn’t quite good enough.

Florida State has to get the ground game going. The parts were there. The backs are in place to rip off yards in chunks, and the Louisville defense will give up big plays.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State has to find something it can consistently do right.

The offense looked like it had something to build on in the Notre Dame game, but that all went bye-bye against Jacksonville State and Wake Forest. The running game will start to produce a little better this week, but it won’t be enough.

Louisville won’t roll like Wake Forest did last week, but it’ll be balanced and explosive. After dealing with Ole Miss and UCF in the first three games, FSU’s O will look like it’s running in sand.

Louisville vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Louisville 37, Florida State 27

Line: Louisville -2, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

