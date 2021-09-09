Louisville vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs Eastern Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs Eastern Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network X

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisville (0-1) vs Eastern Kentucky (1-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Kentucky Will Win

The Colonels have the passing game to be a concern.

It’s an efficient attack that doesn’t make a ton of mistakes and will push the ball down the field a bit. It wasn’t perfect in the 31-28 win over Western Carolina, but the team was able to hold on by taking advantage of every opportunity.

There’s a lot for the Cardinals to work on, but this might not be the freshest team.

Louisville is coming off a short week and a long game against Ole Miss – a 43-24 loss – and it has a Friday game against UCF coming up. EKU doesn’t have a Matt Corral or the Rebel playmakers, but the UofL secondary has to prove it can hold up.

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinal offense needed a half to wake up. It eventually started to look the part against Ole Miss, but it was too late.

Malik Cunningham ran well, the passing game wasn’t bad, and this week will be about getting the timing down better and also getting more out of the defensive front that didn’t do enough to generate pressure.

The team can’t afford just to blow through this without getting some real work in.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Louisville needs a big, easy win.

There were some good moments late last season – winning two of its last three games – but the program is now 3-8 in its last 11 games and has a rough stretch ahead.

The offense will explode from the start and put this away, but the defense will allow a few late scores – just to give the coaching staff something to be annoyed about.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Louisville vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Line

Louisville 48, Eastern Kentucky 10

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings