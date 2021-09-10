Louisiana vs Nicholls Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs Nicholls prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs Nicholls Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

Network: ESPN3

Louisiana (0-1) vs Nicholls (0-1) Game Preview

Why Nicholls Will Win

The Colonels have some fun offensive weapons to throw a scare into the Ragin’ Cajuns, but it’s the defense that has to step it up. More on that in a moment.

Louisiana’s O will go off, but Nicholls QB Lindsey Scott – a former Missouri Tiger – is good when he gets into a groove, and the running attack is far stronger than it showed in the 42-17 loss to Memphis.

Nicholls averaged 264 yards per game on the ground in the FCS spring session, and it has to keep hammering away early and keep it going. Louisiana’s defense was okay against Texas, but it couldn’t come up with third down stops. Nicholls is good a putting itself in a position to move the chains.

Why Louisiana Will Win

The running game – it’s time to get it back.

Texas loaded up against the Louisiana ground attack, there weren’t any open lanes, and it got ugly for an O that usually rips off yards in bunches. Levi Lewis threw for over 280 yards and a touchdown, but again, this week is about getting that ground game moving.

Memphis ran for 322 yards as it pounded out decent run after decent run. The passing attack worked, too, but there wasn’t any holding up as the top Tiger backs were averaging over nine yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana is about to get back on track, but it’s not going to be quite the wipeout you might think …

Until the second half.

Nicholls will get more out of the offense than it did in Memphis, but it won’t be able to keep up the pace as the defense allows over 300 yards on the ground for the second week in a row.

Louisiana vs Nicholls Prediction, Line

Louisiana 41, Nicholls 17

