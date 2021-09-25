Louisiana vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Louisiana vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana (2-1), Georgia Southern (1-2)

Louisiana vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

Georgia Southern hasn’t been Georgia Southern.

The quarterback situation was wried in the offseason, it was weird to start the season, and it’s having a hard time getting this thing going with the timing not there for the ground attack.

Oh sure, the running game worked against Gardner-Webb, but it’s been a grind without any consistency on the road in losses against Florida Atlantic and Arkansas. The chains aren’t moving, the secondary isn’t making up for the issues with stops – the Eagles are getting hit hard through the air – and it’s been a struggle to get points on the board.

On the other side, Louisiana finally got the attack working like it’s supposed to with 310 rushing yards in the blowout win over Ohio.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Justin Tomlin is back.

He was supposed to be the starting quarterback, he was out the first two games, and he returns for the Arkansas loss. The offense might not have been great, but he ran well and got a game in before the Sun Belt start.

Yeah, Louisiana played better against Ohio, but that was the first time this year the ground attack worked. The consistency hasn’t been there offensively, the defense can’t get a third down stop – there isn’t any pressure behind the line – and the team hasn’t played like it’s supposed to.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Georgia Southern really get the season going after getting rocked on the road by a combined score of 83-16?

Louisiana might have just needed to get a little work in before it got back up to speed, and that has to be the hope for Georgia Southern with Tomlin, too.

Expect these two running games to look like they’re supposed to, but the Ragin’ Cajuns will be more effective defensively.

Louisiana vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Louisiana 34, Georgia Southern 17

Line: Louisiana -14, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

