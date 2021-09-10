Louisiana Tech vs SE Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Tech vs SE Louisiana prediction and game preview.

Louisiana Tech vs SE Louisiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

Network: ESPN3

Louisiana Tech (0-1) vs SE Louisiana (0-0) Game Preview

Why SE Louisiana Will Win

It took a while to get going, but the Lions eventually cranked up the offense with a huge second half to get by North Alabama 49-28.

They’ve got the quarterback – former Arkansas starter Cole Kelley – and they’ve got the big passing game that was among the most efficient in the FCS during the spring session. Now they get to hammer on a Louisiana Tech secondary that spent last week getting thrown on in a 35-34 loss to Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs gave up 370 yards and three touchdowns to the all-throw Miss State attack, but …

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The almost pulled it off.

They collapsed late allowing 21 fourth quarter points, but Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall threw for 269 yards and led the team with 68 on the ground as the offense was steady right up until it needed a big late drive.

The defense got into the backfield – defenses aren’t supposed to get to the quarterback against Mississippi State – and the secondary limited the big plays.

SE Louisiana might have a good passing game, but the offensive line gives up sacks. The Bulldogs are about to have fun on the defensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

The two passing games will trade punches for most of the game, but the Louisiana Tech pass rush will take over and get the late defensive stop it couldn’t come up with in Starkville.

Kendall will be great, but he won’t have to do it alone. The running backs will be far more effective as the Bulldogs start to control the clock in the second half.

Louisiana Tech vs SE Louisiana Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 41, SE Louisiana 27

Line: Louisiana Tech -7, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

