Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: CBS

Los Angeles (0-0) vs Washington (0-0) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

Can the offense work like it’s supposed to now under new head coach Brandon Staley?

Justin Herbert is a superstar, and now he has Austin Ekeler in the mix as a do-it-all playmaker in the backfield. He’s healthy, No. 1 target Keenan Allen is in one piece, and the weapons are there to take an attack that was a monster in yards, but struggled with its consistency and ability in the clutch.

If the defense can take the ball away like it did throughout last year – especially over the second half – it’ll be in this until the end. But …

Why Washington Will Win

The Football Team has a growing terror of a defensive front that’s growing into something special.

The offensive line is good, the skill parts are decent enough, and Ryan Fitzpatrick is a restaurant quality starting quarterback. But it’s that D line that needs to take over and get to Herbert and Ekeler before they can get into any sort of a groove.

The defense that was so good overall last year – especially against the pass – should be able to clamp down late, and the O should be able to grind it out a bit with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

He almost certainly slipped behind the top group of elite backs in your draft, but he’s got the upside to blow up as the main focus of what might be a sneaky good offense. He might not be a yardage workhorse right away, but what does he do around the goal line? He’ll get a few chances in this.

What’s Going To Happen

The D will overcome the O.

The Chargers will have their moments, and Herbert will look good on a few drives, but the Football Team defensive front will own third downs enough to not make Fitzpatrick press.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Washington 26, Los Angeles 17

Los Angeles Chargers -1, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

