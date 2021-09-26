Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (1-1), Kansas City (1-1)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

The passing game is humming.

Justin Herbert has been great, his receiving corps has been terrific, and the Chargers are showing the firepower to keep up the pace once this starts to get into a shootout.

There’s no holding down Patrick Mahomes and company, but the Charger secondary did a nice job of keeping the Dallas passing game to midrange plays without too much happening deep. But this is about Herbert and the LA O.

The Chargers won’t run like Baltimore did, but they have to at least give it a shot – KC got run over by Cleveland, too. Of course …

Why Kansas City Will Win

The Chargers don’t have the running game the Browns and Ravens do.

The Chief defense hasn’t exactly been a rock so far, but it’s taking the ball away just enough to matter with two in each of the first two games.

The linebacking corps has been okay – all things considered – Tyrann Mathieu has almost certainly locked up an All-Pro spot already, and …

You know what’s coming.

The Chargers aren’t generating enough pressure yet. Mahomes is going to get time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

The two amazing young quarterbacks are about to put on a show, but there will be a whole lot of stalls until things heat up late.

Herbert will spread the ball around well – Keenan Allen is about to go off – and will have a few chances late to pull this out, but the Kansas City defense will come up with the big play and takeaway when it absolutely needs it.

The Chief D will be the one to break serve in the second half.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Prediction, Line

Kansas City 30, Los Angeles Chargers 26

Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

