Liberty vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs Troy prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs Troy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

Network: ESPN+

Liberty (1-0) vs Troy (1-0) Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The veteran team is loaded with firepower and it keeps looking to make big statements.

Beating up the Fighting Camels of Campbell 48-7 was no big deal, but it was a good warm up for what’s next through a tough slate, including this.

Rising NFL prospect Malik Willis didn’t turn it loose, but he was sharp. Joshua Mack ground out 60 yards, and there wasn’t any drama whatsoever.

Troy is improved, and it’s a sneaky-dangerous team in the Sun Belt race, but it doesn’t have the offensive talent the Flames are bringing. Liberty is full of veterans who have been through the big road battles, but …

Why Troy Will Win

This really is a dangerous Troy team.

The world is smitten with Coastal Carolina, and Appalachian State might really be the Sun Belt’s best team, but Troy has the talent to be a major factor.

Missouri transfer QB Taylor Powell had a strong first game in the 55-3 win over Southern, the running game was okay, and the lines were nearly perfect.

There might not be the experience Liberty is bringing, but this is a veteran team, too, with the defense that should be able to get behind the line and make Willis more of a pocket passer.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t be stunned if this turns into one of the better games of the weekend.

Liberty might unleash the offense, but Troy really does have the defense to get off the field enough to matter.

The Flames will come through late, but they’ll need to go on a few scoring drives in the fourth quarter to get it done.

Liberty vs Troy Prediction, Line

Liberty 34, Troy 30

Line: Liberty -3.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

