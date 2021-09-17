Liberty vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs Old Dominion prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs Old Dominion Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Liberty (2-0) vs Old Dominion (1-1) Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

It all worked in a 47-7 win over Hampton for the first win in the Ricky Rahne era.

It was supposed to be a relatively easy layup, but Hampton had a good QB in former Texas Tech starter Jett Duffey, and he wasn’t able to get loose and do anything against the Monarch defensive front.

More interesting was the offensive side with great balance, a huge day from former UCF starter DJ Mack – he ran for three touchdowns and threw for another – and a great start to put the game away.

In this, the defense has to keep another dangerous quarterback in check and the offense has to keep up the pace. However …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Liberty Will Win

Malik Willis has been great so far.

He hasn’t had to run too much, but he’s been effective on the move and he was sharp when he needed to be with a 72% day through the air in the tough 21-13 win over Troy.

As good as Mack is for ODU, the passing game isn’t going to be all that consistent or accurate. If the Liberty defensive front can keep the Monarchs to around 150 rushing yards, and if the offensive side can continue controlling the clock – the Flames have had the ball an average of 36 minutes a game so far – there shouldn’t be a problem.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Old Dominion has to generate a whole slew of mistakes to pull this off, but Liberty has yet to turn the ball over.

It’ll be a rough day for the Monarch D against a balanced Flame offense that should get a big performance out of Willis running the ball. ODU will have to press to keep up, but the passing won’t be consistent enough to do it.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Liberty vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Liberty 38, Old Dominion 10

Line: Liberty -27.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings