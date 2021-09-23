Kentucky vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Kentucky vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kentucky (3-0), South Carolina (2-1)

Kentucky vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Wildcats can get out of September 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC with a win.

It hasn’t always been pretty, getting past Missouri in a good fight and needing to do way too much work to get through Chattanooga 28-23. However, the new-look offense threw well at times over the first three weeks, ran great against Missouri, and it’s been able to move the chains.

South Carolina is fighting the good rebuilding fight, but the offense is the worst among all SEC teams so far, the offensive line is giving up way too many sacks, and there a few too many turnovers.

The team isn’t good enough to overcome any misfires. It has to be perfect, and it won’t be. However …

Why South Carolina Will Win

Kentucky has a mega-issue with turnovers.

It’s been able to overcome the problems, but the O has given it up eight times – Chattanooga got a big help from the three takeaways. The Gamecocks will get the ball, and they have to convert.

The offense hasn’t been great at moving the chains, but the UK defense has a huge problems on third downs allowing offenses to convert 45% of their tries. This is where the running game has to kick in.

South Carolina might not be getting things going like it should – there’s way too much talent in the backfield; Kevin Harris is just getting into the swing of things after back surgery – and it has to work at home.

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina couldn’t do anything against Georgia – big deal.

This isn’t that bad a team as it tries to find its footing under Shane Beamer. The defensive front has been good enough so far against the run, and it’s going to make Kentucky throw.

Will Levis might not keep with his average of ten yards per throw, but the Gamecocks will hit enough downfield throws to overcome the turnovers and mistakes.

Kentucky vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Kentucky 27, South Carolina 20

Line: Kentucky -5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

