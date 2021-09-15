Kentucky vs Chattanooga Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Chattanooga prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs Chattanooga Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network/ESPN+

Kentucky (2-0) vs Chattanooga (1-1) Game Preview

Why Chattanooga Will Win

Just how much will Kentucky care with the SEC season moving on at South Carolina next week?

The Wildcats have played well in the 2-0 start, but the defense is having problems on third downs, the offensive line hasn’t been great in pass protection, and the turnover margin is a problem.

Chattanooga has been strong at coming up with third down stops, turnovers haven’t been a problem, and the pass rush and D as a whole are good enough to keep this from getting out of hand.

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky might not be perfect so far, but QB Will Levis has been okay and RB Chris Rodriguez has busted out. The less work both of them have to get, the better, but this is a game for Levis and the passing game to open it up a bit.

The Chattanooga offense hasn’t done a whole lot. It was able to get the job done in a 20-0 win over North Alabama, but the O generated just 228 yards in a loss to Austin Peay.

As long as UK gets out to a good early start, everything should be okay. Chattanooga just doesn’t have the pop to mount a comeback.

What’s Going To Happen

The Wildcats won’t have any issues. Chattanooga just doesn’t do anything offensively to throw any sort of a scare into the paycheck game.

UK will try for the first half, get up fast, and let the backups and D get in some live reps from there. The Moc defense will keep this from getting too insane, but there shouldn’t be any issues for the home side.

Kentucky vs Chattanooga Prediction, Line

Kentucky 40, Chattanooga 6

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1

