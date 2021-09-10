Kent State vs VMI Prediction, Game Preview

Kent State vs VMI prediction and game preview.

Kent State vs VMI Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

Network: ESPN3

Kent State (0-1) vs VMI (1-0) Game Preview

Why VMI Will Win

The VMI offense got hot early and closed late in the 45-24 win over Davidson, and now it brings the balanced attack to keep up against high-octane Golden Flash offense.

The Keydets should be able to throw effectively – Seth Morgan is a solid, accurate veteran – and the defense needs to come up with takeaways like it did last week.

The team that got to the FCS spring playoffs bring good pressure from the defensive line, and the secondary came up with big plays early last week. It’s going to take a few turnovers to pull this off, and VMI should get them.

Why Kent State Will Win

Don’t get into a twist over what happened in the loss to Texas A&M – that’s one of the five best teams in the country.

This is still one of the nation’s most dangerous offenses that managed to run for 226 yards against the Aggie D, averaging five yards per carry. The line had a hard time handling the defensive pressure that won’t be nearly as intense from the VMI line, and there should be a whole lot more coming from the Dustin Crum and the passing game.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Kent State will hit a few field goals – that was a big deal for some late in the A&M game.

VMI will be dangerous enough to keep pace for a while, but after being stuffed by an elite A&M defense, Kent State is about to breakout and have a whole lot of fun in an up-and-down shootout.

Kent State vs VMI Prediction, Line

Kent State 38, VMI 30

