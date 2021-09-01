Kansas vs South Dakota Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs South Dakota prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs South Dakota Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Network: Big-12/ ESPN+

Kansas (0-0) vs South Dakota (0-0) Game Preview

Why South Dakota Will Win

If you’re an FCS team and starting your season against a Power Five team, Kansas would be it.

The Jayhawks aren’t totally starting over, but new head coach Lance Leipold is piecing together what he has to try improving a program that has just one win since mid-September of 2019 and went 0-9 last year.

South Dakota only went 1-3 in the short FCS spring season, but it’s got a nice passing attack, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it should be able to control the field position battle with a good punting game. That might be enough.

However …

Why Kansas Will Win

The South Dakota secondary struggled against the decent passing teams this spring – allowing close to 200 yards per game – and Kansas should be able to throw the ball after the ground attack takes control early.

The South Dakota run defense is suspect, to be nice.

Leipold and the Jayhawk coaching staff would love to get going on the ground, but North Texas transfer QB Jason Bean – and/or any of the other options in the ongoing fight for the job – and a sneaky-good receiving corps will take over when needed.

South Dakota wasn’t able to generate much of a pass rush in the four games – just seven sacks and 18 tackles for loss. The Jayhawk offense could use the time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t just dismiss this win for the Jayhawks.

The program lost to Nicholls State to start the 2018 season, didn’t win a game in 2020, and it hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009.

Kansas will hardly look and be sharp, and it’s not time to get ready for the College Football Playoff quite yet, but the lines will get the job done, the O will control the clock, and Leipold will start his era with a win.

Kansas vs South Dakota Prediction, Line

Kansas 27, South Dakota 13

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

