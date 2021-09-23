Kansas State vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas State (3-0), Oklahoma State (3-0)

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

It’s not like the offense didn’t miss a beat with Will Howard in at quarterback for an injured Skyler Thompson, but … it didn’t miss a beat in a somewhat stunning 38-17 win over Nevada.

Disrespected considering the good wins over the Wolf Pack and Stanford, the running game has been consistent, the offensive line has been strong, and the passing attack is just efficient enough to keep things moving.

This isn’t a big passing game – the downfield plays are there when they give it a shot – but the as long as the ground attack is effective and the defense can keep the strange Oklahoma State passing game under wraps, it might have this.

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys have somehow found ways to win so far. They’ve managed to play up or down to their competition, but just when it seemed like they were ready to get nailed, they pulled off a 21-20 win over Boise State.

The passing game did nothing – it finished with 74 yards – but the offensive front was great for the ground game. Against Kansas State, they have to get the pass rush going early – the D has been great at getting behind the line – and the offensive side just has to feel out the game and go with what works.

Kansas State has to run to win. Oklahoma State has a slightly better ability to adapt to the momentum of the game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be a fascinating fight to start to sort out the Big 12 pecking order. Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa State all get the headlines, but the winner of this is quietly going to be in the chase even though the conference season is just getting started.

The Kansas State defense is going to be just a little more effective against the run, and the Oklahoma State passing attack isn’t going to do enough.

It’ll be tight throughout with the Cowboys once again figuring out how to pull out a close game – even though it won’t be anything pretty.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 26, Kansas State 23

Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 46

