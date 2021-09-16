Kansas State vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs Nevada prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs Nevada Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Kansas State (2-0) vs Nevada (2-0) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

The offense has the pop and the chops to pull this off on the road. The team that was good enough to get by Cal in Berkeley can do this as long as Carson Strong is playing up to his upside.

The future NFL starting quarterback pulled off the win over the Bears, and then last week threw for 381 yards and four scores – just because – against Idaho State. He doesn’t have to bomb away on the Kansas State secondary, but as long as he’s not making mistakes – the Wolf Pack turned it over just once so far – that should be good enough.

And then it’s time to turn the defense loose.

The O is the key to the season, but the D is crushing with the pass rush. It’s all coming against a Kansas State backup who has experience, but Will Howard isn’t Skylar Thompson – who’s out for at least a few weeks with an injury.

Why Kansas State Will Win

For all of the good things Nevada did to beat Cal, it’s not like the offense went totally off.

Strong and the passing game threw for over 300 yards, but there wasn’t much of a ground attack, and Cal whiffed on several tries with the game right here for the taking. Give the Nevada defense credit, but Kansas State has the ability to run that Cal doesn’t.

Like the Wolf Pack, the Wildcats can bring the heat with the pass rush, too. Howard can move and buy time. Strong isn’t a sitting duck, but he needs time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s more of a gut-check time for the Big 12 team than you might think.

Kansas State has a whole slew of good defensive parts, and it’s being undervalued a bit in a conference with Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa State getting all the oxygen.

As it was said at the time – at least by me – Stanford is much, much better than it looked in the 24-7 loss to Kansas State, and sure enough, it looked much, much better in a win over USC.

Not having Thompson hurt, but at home, the rest of the Wildcats will make up for it.

Kansas State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Kansas State 27, Nevada 17

Line: Nevada -2, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

