Kansas City vs Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Kansas City vs Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: NBC

Kansas City (1-0) vs Baltimore (0-1) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

How gassed are the Ravens?

That 33-27 loss to Baltimore was about as emotional and tough as a regular season game gets, and now it gets a short week to try gearing it back up.

The defense couldn’t hold on against Derek Carr and the Raider passing game late, and it got hit for just enough tough rushing yards to matter. Now the group gets to deal with the Kansas City attack that took a while to get going, and then went off in the fun win over Cleveland.

The defensive front got to Baker Mayfield when it absolutely had to, Patrick Mahomes went Patrick Mahomes when he absolutely had to, and as long as the lines can hold up, everything should work because …

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Ravens are going to run and run some more. That’s what they do.

Cleveland runs, too, and it managed to grind out 153 yards and close to six yards per carry against the Kansas City defensive front. It won’t matter if it’s Latavius Murray, or Ty’Son Williams, or if it’s Lamar taking off, the Ravens are going to push past 175 yards on the ground.

Time of possession means nothing when the other side has THAT arsenal of offensive weapons, but you still have to do things the way you’re supposed to and hope it works.

Control the clock, keep the defense as rested as possible, and then survive the micro-bursts of Chief points.

What’s Going To Happen

No pressure or anything, but could these two possibly play a game that’s anywhere near as much fun as what they respectively came up with last weekend?

Yeah, maybe.

You know how this works.

Kansas City will get down early, the Baltimore defense will take over, Lamar Jackson will do a few sensational things, and then … boom, boom, boom.

The Chiefs warm up, Mahomes comes up with a few huge downfield plays to take the lead, and then they hang on for dear life as Jackson gets one final shot to pull it off.

Kansas City vs Baltimore Prediction, Line

Kansas City 30, Baltimore 24

Line: Kansas City -3.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

