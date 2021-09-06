Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: CBS

Kansas City (0-0) vs Cleveland (0-0) Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

Here comes the running game.

Cleveland isn’t going to do anything crazy to try combatting the Kansas City offensive juggernaut. Run the ball, run some more, rely on the defensive front to pressure Patrick Mahomes, and then keep on running.

Best of all for the Browns, running doesn’t mean it can’t explode with the passing game. They don’t have a Travis Kelce of Tyreek Hill, but there’s enough receiver talent to stretch the field and open things up for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the ground. However …

Why Kansas City Will Win

Cleveland can control the clock and the tempo all it wants, and Kansas City can turn the lights out with a few quick plays to ruin all the Brown positives.

But this year, the Chiefs might do a little more ground-and-pound too. After Tampa Bay’s defensive front wore Mahomes as a hat in the Super Bowl, the offensive line was built up, the pass protection should be even stronger, and there might be a wee bit more balance this year around …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City

All indications are that he’s ready to go for the opener despite suffering a high ankle sprain early in the preseason. Will he do enough to make him a regular in your lineup? Will he really be a bigger part of the passing game? He was the darling of the 2020 fantasy drafts and dropped in most leagues this year. Now the payoff has to come.

What’s Going To Happen

Cleveland might be one of the hot teams coming into the season, but Kansas City will flex a little muscle in the season opener. It’ll be a fun back-and-forth fight for a while, but Mahomes and the passing attack will take over late in the third quarter with a few big plays.

Baker Mayfield will have his chances in the fourth quarter to push back, but the Chief D will get the third down stops needed to get out with a terrific, fun win.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, Line

Kansas City 30, Cleveland 23

Kansas City -6, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

