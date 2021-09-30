Jacksonville vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, September 26

Jacksonville vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 30

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Jacksonville (0-3), Cincinnati (2-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Jacksonville vs Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

It’s not like the Cincinnati offense is blowing the doors off of anyone.

Ja’Marr Chase has been incredible, and Joe Mixon has been fine, but the Bengals couldn’t stop turning the ball over in the loss to the Bears and they only gained 268 yards in the win over the Steelers.

It might be a work in progress overall for Jacksonville, and Trevor Lawrence will have to live through a year of growing pains, but the running game might be able to help out the cause a bit.

James Robinson had a nice day in the loss to Arizona, and Carlos Hyde averaged 5.5 yards per carry – these two have to combine for at least 150 yards.

– Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The turnovers are killing Jacksonville.

Lawerence has thrown seven picks in the first three games and the team is a whopping -8 in turnover margin.

Cincinnati has the pass rush to get to Lawrence just enough to keep him uncomfortable – it got to Ben Roethlisberger for four sacks last week in the win over Pittsburgh – and in this, the pressure might just be enough to get the job done.

Joe Burrow isn’t bombing away like he did last year, but that’s partly because the team isn’t getting behind. He’s hitting the big shots to Chase, he has been accurate, and he’s not about to get hit too much by a Jaguar pass rush that’s not forcing a whole slew of mistakes.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati will come up with a balanced, efficient effort without taking a whole slew of chances. Jacksonville will score on its opening drive with Lawrence looking crisp right away, but drive after drive will stall after that.

Chase will make it four straight games with a touchdown catch, the Cincinnati defense will keep the Jaguar offense to under 300 yards, and it will be a nice Thursday night for Burrow as he wins the battle of No. 1 overall draft picks on the way to a 3-1 start.

– Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Jacksonville vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 30, Jacksonville 16

Line: Cincinnati -7.5, o/u: 4.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings