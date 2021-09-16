Iowa vs Kent State Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Kent State prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Kent State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Network: BTN

Iowa (2-0) vs Kent State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

Okay, Iowa. You think your defense is really that awesome? Get ready for the FlashFast Kent State offense that leads the nation in rushing.

Even though the Golden Flashes were rocked by Texas A&M in the opener, they still ran for over 200 yards averaging over five yards per carry. Yeah, VMI doesn’t have Iowa’s defense, but running for almost 500 yards and averaging eight yards per carry with seven touchdowns is still pretty good.

On the other side, lost in all the Iowa love and fun is an offense that’s not really working.

Oh sure, there have been a few home runs, but the passing game is last among Big Ten teams after two games, the O is awful on third downs, and there aren’t a lot of big plays when Spencer Petras does throw the ball. But …

Why Iowa Will Win

There’s a bit of a reason Iowa isn’t bombing away. It doesn’t have to.

The defense has seven takeaways in the first two games, the defense is stuffing the run allowing just 164 yards so far – it’s flying all over the place like it has two extra guys on the field.

There’s no reason to take any major chances, but this might be the game to give it a shot just to see if the offense can start to push things down the field. Along the way, keep handing it off to Tyler Goodson and let him take over.

What’s Going To Happen

The Iowa defensive front will swarm all over Kent State QB Dustin Crum and keep the ground game from ripping off the big plays it’s used to.

On the other side, hand off to Goodson, repeat. Kent State’s defensive front gave up over 300 yards on the ground to Texas A&M, and it’s about to get hit for way over five yards per carry to the Hawkeyes.

Run, get more great play out of the defense, and it’s on to Colorado State.

Iowa vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Iowa 40, Kent State 13

Line: Iowa -23, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

