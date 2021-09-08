Iowa vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Iowa prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs Iowa Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Network: ABC

Iowa (1-0) vs Iowa State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

Well that’s how you start a season.

Iowa had a dangerous Big Ten game against a hot and higher-ranked Indiana program, it was over from jump.

The Hawkeye defense swarmed all over the Hoosier running game, picked off Michael Penix Jr. three times, and allowed a mere two field goals. On the other side, Tyler Goodson ripped of a big scoring run right away, the two turnovers didn’t make a difference, and it was a shockingly dominant win.

And for Iowa State, that’s not how you start a season.

It got the 16-10 win over Northern Iowa, but the O stalled on third downs and managed just one second half field goal. And there’s your concern.

The Cyclones did just about everything okay, was +2 in turnover margin, and was decent running the ball and effective through the air, and it still took everything in the bag to get the W. But …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Don’t overreact to the UNI game.

Iowa State stumbled out of the gate last season against Louisiana and turned out just fine.

Brock Purdy hit 21-of-26 passes, there weren’t any turnovers, and while giving credit to a spirited effort from the Panthers, it’s not like the Cyclones turned it loose. The defense was fantastic after allowing an early touchdown drive, and it was Week 1. Really, survive and advance.

And yes, Iowa was fantastic against Indiana, but the passing game question still wasn’t answered.

Spencer Petras wasn’t awful, but he only completed 13-of-27 passes for 145 yards, and the one area that didn’t click last year didn’t show up on Saturday – the downfield plays weren’t there.

On the ground, Goodson ripped off that one early run, and that was about it. It was a bit of a grind, but to be fair, the game was over by halftime.

What’s Going To Happen

The whole rivalry game thing is usually overblown. Most of the time, it’s a reason to artificially pump up an otherwise nondescript meeting.

When it really matters, the rivalry side takes things to another level.

The battle for The Cy-Hawk Trophy isn’t mean in a creepy way like most rivalries are, but it sure is intense now that Iowa State has a team legitimately good enough to do really, really big things.

Both teams have big things ahead, and it would take a whole lot of luck, but yeah, really, the winner of this can reasonably dream that all might fall into place for a possible College Football Playoff shot.

That’s 97 steps down the road. Iowa has won five in a row and six of the last seven thanks mostly to its defense – one 44-41 win in 2017 aside. And that’s what’s going to pull it through again.

Be shocked if this is any sort of a shootout.

Iowa’s downfield passing game won’t work, Breece Hall and the Iowa State running game will struggle, and it’ll be a tough fight that comes down to a few key late breaks.

It won’t be Clemson-Georgia, but watch out for a low-scoring, intense defensive classic.

The Hawkeye D will be just a wee bit better.

Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 20, Iowa State 17

Line: Iowa -4.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 5

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

