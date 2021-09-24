Iowa vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Iowa vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Iowa (0-0), Colorado State (0-0)

Iowa vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

All of a sudden, Colorado State looked like it could play.

It started out with a dud of a loss to a strong South Dakota State from the FCS world, and followed it up with a loss to a miserable Vanderbilt team, and then, out of the blue, the defense was fantastic against a Toledo squad that almost beat Notre Dame the week before.

Wha happened? The defensive front went off with six sacks and ten tackles for loss, holding down the Toledo running game to just 14 yards.

As great as Iowa has been so far, the offense hasn’t been anything special. The first time it ran for 200 yards was in the win last week over a bad Kent State defense. The first time it throw for 200 yards was against Kent State, too.

The Iowa O line has been okay functionally, but it hasn’t done enough in pass protection.

Why Iowa Will Win

The Hawkeyes continue to dominate defensively.

They have yet to allow anyone to run for more than 90 yards – and they came against Indiana, Iowa State, and Kent State. The Colorado State running game has worked over the last two weeks, and it’s about to have a hard time getting going.

But that’s not the problem.

Colorado State hasn’t been too bad with turnovers so far – four in the first three games – but Iowa has been fantastic at taking the ball away. It destroyed Iowa State and Indiana with seven takeaways in the first two games, and it’ll pounce as soon as the Ram passing game has to press. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Iowa passing game get going?

QB Spencer Petras and the O worked against Kent State, but there’s still nothing big happening down the field. With the Big Ten season kicking in full-force next week, the Hawkeyes have to start taking a few shots.

They won’t. Iowa will go Iowa.

It’ll rely on the running game and D to control the tempo, and it’ll get out with a relatively stress-free – but unimpressive – win to keep the line moving.

Iowa vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Iowa 34, Colorado State 13

Line: Iowa -23.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

