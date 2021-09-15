Iowa State vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs UNLV prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs UNLV Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

Iowa State (2-0) vs UNLV (0-2) Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State is okay.

Not to be too apologetic, but Northern Iowa is always a tough out to start the season, and Iowa has been razor-sharp defensively from the start.

That’s not to excuse a pathetic performance on a national stage by a team that’s supposed to be among the top ten in the country, but the talent is still there, the experience didn’t go away, and the Big 12 season hasn’t started yet.

This is the reset button that needs to be pushed.

UNLV hasn’t been able to move the chains, it can’t stop teams from going on long marches, and the offensive line has been a disaster in losses to Eastern Washington and Arizona State.

Why UNLV Will Win

So is anything going right?

This continues to be a long, long process under second-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. The offense isn’t turning the ball over in bunches, there haven’t been a slew of silly penalties to make things worse, and there’s a veteran group of skill parts that should be better if they get a little more time to work.

And let’s just say it – Iowa State has been awful on offense.

The Cyclone O can’t move the ball efficiently, the ground game hasn’t gone anywhere in the first two games, and now there are question marks about whether or not QB Brock Purdy might be replaced – he won’t be, by the way.

UNLV has to hope that Iowa State continues to buckle under the pressure of high expectations.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State is fine. It needs a breather just to get everything right, and this will be the game to do it.

It’ll take a quarter to get everything going, but the Cyclone ground attack will finally start working and the defense – which has been great, but hasn’t been noticed because of the problems on the other side – will keep the issues going for the Rebel attack.

Iowa State vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Iowa State 41, UNLV 13

Line: Iowa State -31.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

